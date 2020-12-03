1/
Rocky Mitchell Green
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rocky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rocky Mitchell Green, age 63, of Jacksboro, departed this life Nov. 28.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1957.
He was a loving father, grandfather and brother.
He enjoyed watching westerns, football, and racing on TV.
He loved fishing and working on cars.
Rocky is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Green and Jennie Braden; son, Jamie Green; brothers, James and Mark Green.
He is survived by his son, Dustin Green and wife Jessica of Athens; daughter, Amy Johnson and husband Anthony of Athens; brothers, Darrell Green and wife, LeEllen of LaFollette, Ridley Green of LaFollette; sisters, Jackie White and husband Mike of Jacksboro, Elaine Huckaby and husband Rick of LaFollette, and Jennifer Elliot and husband Adam of Jacksboro; and a host of grandchildren, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No services are planned at this time.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Rocky was a good man and I love him with all of my heart and soul and he will be missed very much Rip my friend
Junior Sutton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved