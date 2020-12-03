Rocky Mitchell Green, age 63, of Jacksboro, departed this life Nov. 28.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1957.

He was a loving father, grandfather and brother.

He enjoyed watching westerns, football, and racing on TV.

He loved fishing and working on cars.

Rocky is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Green and Jennie Braden; son, Jamie Green; brothers, James and Mark Green.

He is survived by his son, Dustin Green and wife Jessica of Athens; daughter, Amy Johnson and husband Anthony of Athens; brothers, Darrell Green and wife, LeEllen of LaFollette, Ridley Green of LaFollette; sisters, Jackie White and husband Mike of Jacksboro, Elaine Huckaby and husband Rick of LaFollette, and Jennifer Elliot and husband Adam of Jacksboro; and a host of grandchildren, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

No services are planned at this time.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 3, 2020



