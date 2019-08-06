Roger Lee Blankenship, age 69,of LaFollette, died Wednesday, April 10.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dow and Marie (Luttrell) Blankenship.
He is survived by his son, Roger Lee Blankenship Jr.
Visitation was Monday, April 15, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Tim Russell and David Hicks officiating. Following funeral service friends and family went in procession to Glade Springs Cemetery for interment.
The Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 18, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 7, 2019