Roger "Rod" Smith, age 80, of Speedwell, passed away Monday, August 12. He was an Elder and Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and along with his Wife, served a Mission in Vernon, UT. Mr. Smith was retired from General Motors, and after retirement, served as a Claiborne County Sherriff's Deputy. He was also a self-taught guitar player and singer.
He is preceded in death by his son, Gary Smith; parents, William G. and Cora Ann Van Bebber Smith; sisters and brothers, Ruth, Opal, Flossie, Lonnie, Frank, Bill, Doyle, James, and Ralph.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Elizabeth "Chris" Smith; daughter, Karen Manier and husband, Charles, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Smith; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Gene Smith and wife, Blanche; sister, Wilma Muggridge and Husband, Gene; special sister-in-law and second mother, Kathleen "Kate" Smith; and a host of several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Smith's grandson, Dustin Garrette Manier and fiance', Gabrielle Davies will be getting Married and what was to be his Grandparents 60th Wedding Anniversary in October.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Walters Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Bishop Gary Williams, the Elder Russell Figueira, and the Elder Joe Pritchard officiating. Interment to follow at Hill Cemetery in Speedwell. Online condolences for Mr. Smith may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
August 15, 2019
