Rollie Bowling, age 74, of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky. He was born Oct. 17, 1945 in Jellico. Rollie was a member of the Crouches Church Baptist Church, Williamsburg Masonic Lodge No.490 and the Venus Chapter No.179 of the Eastern Star.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Angela Sue Bowlin; father, George Bowlin; mother, Ella Bray bowlin; brothers, Benny Bowlin, George Bowlin, Jr., jack Bowlin, Curtis Bowlin, Carl Bowlin and Israel Bowlin; sister, Nevada Bowlin, Bessie Tidwell, Launa Scalise and Blanche Kitts; father-in- law, Johnny and Saide Combs Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Veda Miller Brown; daughters, Kathy Delores Wilson and husband Johnny, Connie Fay Engle and husband Tim; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Jeanette Lindsey and Jane Mattei; brothers-in-law, Estill Miller, Paul Miller and Albert Miller; sister-in-law, Priscilla Cole; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Friday, Nov. 8 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel

Masonic service followed with the funeral services. The Rev. Woodrow Jackson officiating. The burial was Saturday, Nov. 9 in the Bowlin Cemetery (Jellico).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 14, 2019

