1/
Ronald Edwin "Ed" Alred
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Edwin "Ed" Alred, age 68, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Ed was born Oct. 20, 1951 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Leon and Thelma (Walden) Alred.
He is survived by a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Military honors were presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard for Ed on Monday, Aug. 17, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home.
The family received friends following military honors with a special service with Bob Walden speaking and prayer by Bob Franklin.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved