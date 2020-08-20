Ronald Edwin "Ed" Alred, age 68, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Ed was born Oct. 20, 1951 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Leon and Thelma (Walden) Alred.

He is survived by a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Military honors were presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard for Ed on Monday, Aug. 17, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home.

The family received friends following military honors with a special service with Bob Walden speaking and prayer by Bob Franklin.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store