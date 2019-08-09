Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Asher, age 70, of Jacksboro, passed away Sunday, July 7. He was a United States Veteran, and a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Ronnie was a retired Electrician and member of I.B.E.W. (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Local #760, and a member of Campbell County Masonic Lodge #778 F. & A.M.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Sam Ray and Martha Lambdin Asher; brother, Gary Asher.
He is survived by his Wife, Norma Jean Asher; special daughter, Tensia Huddleston; sister, Virginia Ann Asher; nephew, Brandon Asher and Wife, Marie; great-nephew, Sam Asher; great-niece, Molly Woodby; Several fellow Church Members, Co-Workers, Masonic Brethren, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held and announced at a later date.
LaFollette Press
July 11, 2019
