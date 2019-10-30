Ronnie J. Naill, age 67, of Jellico, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was born Aug. 8, 1952 in Knoxville.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Albert Eugene Naill; mother, Helen Louise Kennedy Naill.

He is survied by his sons, Ronald Jason Naill and wife, Augusta and Ronnie J. Naill, II; daughter, Patricia Michelle Holloway and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Jordan Brown, David Brown, Jr., Brittany Divin, Kasie Johnson, Donald Johnson, Jr. and Tamara Johnson; great-grandchildren, Wrylin Brown, Waylon Brown and Layla Brown; mother of his children, Brenda Dycus Naill; brother, Donnie Ray Naill; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services followed with the Rev. Lester Cox and the Rev. Floyd Hale. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 31, 2019

