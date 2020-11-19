1/
Ronnie Ray Seiber
Ronnie Ray Seiber, age 60, of Caryville, died on Thursday, Nov. 12.
He is preceded in death by his father, Marshall Ray Seiber.
He is survived by her daughters, Brianna McKamey, Ashley Seiber; sons, John Seiber, Marshall Ray Seiber, Jr.; mother, Ona Seiber; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Sunday at Clinchmore Baptist Church until the funeral hour Monday at Clinchmore Baptist Church, the Rev. Bruce Wallace officiating. Interment followed the service at McGhee Cemetery, Stoney Fork Road.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 19, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
