Ronnie Wilson, age 70, went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 6. He worked at Kash & Karry Building Supply, where he retired after 34 years. Ronnie and Von became world travelers after his retirement. Ronnie was also a proud member of the LA Cruizers car club and also served as the Chaplin. He loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren. He was the best Papaw ever.
Ronnie loved playing his guitar from the Lord. He traveled many years with The Hunley Sisters: Regina, Kay, and Mona, also Charles Sparks Singers: John L. and Effie Miller, and MC Boruff Family.
Ronnie felt so blessed to be a member of the Long Hollow Baptist Church, where he and Von went most of their lives.
Ronnie is proceeded in death by his parents, Clayton, Ruth Comer Wilson; brother, George; sisters, Artella Bolton, and Viola Goodman; his special friends, Jerry Perkins and James Brantley.
Ronnie leaves behind his devoted wife of 53 years, Von Wilson; His precious daughter, Shanna and son in law Michael Monday; His grandchildren, who were the pride of his life, Mishonda Hope Monday, James Colten O'Ryan Monday wife Natalie; and his loving brother, Calvin Wilson.
Ronnie also leaves behind his old and dear friends JB and Linda Leach, Jimmy and Shelia Summers, Ken & Mildred Chaney, and Jerry Cornett.
Receiving of friends was outside of Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 9. His funeral service followed with the Pastor Matt Howard and the Pastor Jeff Moses officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at Bakers Forge Cemetery with the LA Cruzier's leading the procession.
Due to Covid-19, Masks are required and social distancing is asked by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask the memorial contributions be made to Long Hollow Baptist Church, P.O. Box 85, LaFollette, Tennessee 37766.
Ronnie's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 12, 2020