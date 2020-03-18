Roscoe Patton (Rev. Pat) Ayers, age 77, of Jacksboro, formerly of the Stinking Creek Community passed away Saturday, March 14. He was a Member of the Holiness Church and Minister of the gospel for over 40 years. He is a retired heavy equipment operator. He loved attending church, talking about the Bible, old vehicles and visiting with friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Alonzo and Della Mae Baird Ayers; brothers, George and Quinton Ayers; and sister, Lorene Ayers Walden.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Laura Sue Blankenship Ayers; son, Michael Wayne Ayers; daughter, Shelia Mae Ayers Johnson and husband Monroe; special little friends, Mason and Claire Seiber; and a host of other relatives to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Tuesday, March 17 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral services on Wednesday, March 18 at Ivy Dell Holiness Church with the Rev. David Asher, the Rev. Hansford Bolton and the Rev. Larry Hensley officiating. Interment to followed in Powell Valley Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 19, 2020