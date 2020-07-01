Roscoe Teague, age 82, of LaFollette, passed away June 27. He was a member of Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and a retired Coal Miner. He was a devoted husband and wonderful hardworking Dad. He dedicated his whole life working hard to provide for his family. He was a master craftsman of numerous things and a great friend to many.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Dykes Teague; parents, Moss Teague and Gertie Hunley Teague Jessie; brother, Ralph Teague and sisters, Betty Wylie and Ona Lee Hunley.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna and husband Mike Phillips and Patty Melton; sons, Terry and wife Tammy Teague, Rick and wife Mandy Teague; grandchildren, Leah and husband Jonathan, Ryan and wife Jessica, Nick, Brittney and husband Patrick, Elizabeth, Garrett and wife Jessica, Jordan and wife Rachael, Haylea; great-grandchildren; great-granddaughter, Vivian Belle Phillips; brother, Howard Glenn Teague; sister, Peggy Catron, Juanita Brooks, Shirley Janovich and Brenda England;
special friend, Charlotte Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews and a host of friends
to mourn his passing.
Family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
A Private Interment will be held at Green Cemetery in Speedwell.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 2, 2020
