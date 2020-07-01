Roscoe Teague
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roscoe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roscoe Teague, age 82, of LaFollette, passed away June 27. He was a member of Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and a retired Coal Miner. He was a devoted husband and wonderful hardworking Dad. He dedicated his whole life working hard to provide for his family. He was a master craftsman of numerous things and a great friend to many.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Dykes Teague; parents, Moss Teague and Gertie Hunley Teague Jessie; brother, Ralph Teague and sisters, Betty Wylie and Ona Lee Hunley.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna and husband Mike Phillips and Patty Melton; sons, Terry and wife Tammy Teague, Rick and wife Mandy Teague; grandchildren, Leah and husband Jonathan, Ryan and wife Jessica, Nick, Brittney and husband Patrick, Elizabeth, Garrett and wife Jessica, Jordan and wife Rachael, Haylea; great-grandchildren; great-granddaughter, Vivian Belle Phillips; brother, Howard Glenn Teague; sister, Peggy Catron, Juanita Brooks, Shirley Janovich and Brenda England;
special friend, Charlotte Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews and a host of friends
to mourn his passing.
Family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
A Private Interment will be held at Green Cemetery in Speedwell.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 2, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved