Roy Alvin Blackwell, Sr., age 81, of Jacksboro, died on, Sept. 1. He was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Clara Blackwell; parents, Earl and Arlena (Ramsey) Blackwell.
He is survived by his wife, Minnie (Packett) Queener; sons, Eddie Blackwell, Joe Blackwell, Roy Blackwell Jr., Marty Blackwell, Clarence Blackwell, Mike Queener, Scott Queener
Visitation will be 6to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 8 p.m. with the Rev. David Walker, the Rev. C.H. Baird, and the Rev. Johnny Owens officiating. Friends and family will meet 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Campbell Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. interment.
Roy's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 5, 2019
