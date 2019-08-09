Roy Dean Goodman, age 65, of Caryville, died Sunday, April 28.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Chastity Goodman; parents, Earl and Murlen (Wyrick) Goodman.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Olene Goodman; daughter, Becky Broyles ; sons, Darrick Goodman , Shawn Collins.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 8 p.m. with the Rev. George Asbury officiating. Friends and family will meet 1:15 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Jacksboro Cemetery for the 2 p.m. interment.
The Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
