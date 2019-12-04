Roy G. Tweed, 76, of DeKalb, Illinois, died on Thursday, Nov. 28 at his home. He was born Oct. 24, 1943, in Marshall, North Carolina.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy G. Louvern and Faye E. Tweed;
The family received friends before funeral services. Funeral service were Saturday, Nov. 30 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dale Schepers officiating. Interment to followed at Well Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Roy G. Tweed Memorial Fund, addressed to the Tweed Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette Was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 5, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 5, 2019