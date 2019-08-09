Roy Mack Pierce, age 78, of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 10. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Cumberland View Baptist Church. Mack was also a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher for Cumberland View Baptist Church. He enjoyed antique cars, stock car racing, fishing, and loved his family very much. He was a three-term Campbell County Commissioner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Wilma (Richardson) Pierce.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Jean Pierce; son, Jimmy Mack Pierce; granddaughter, Chloe Pierce; grandson, Alex Leach; brothers, David Pierce and wife, Donna, George "Buzz" Pierce and wife, Clara, all of Jacksboro; sister, Marietta Ford and her late husband, Jack of LaFollette; sisters-in-law, Anita Norman and husband, Tommy of Speedwell, Jennie Martin and husband, Kenny of Caryville; special friend, Josh Muse of Jacksboro; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives, family, and friends.
Visitation was Saturday, July 13, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson and the Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Friends and family met Sunday, July 14, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home and preceded to Cumberland View Cemetery for interment.
July 18, 2019
