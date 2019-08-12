Roy R. White

Roy R. White, age 72, of LaFollette died Saturday, April 20.
He was an Army Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his son, Roy Allen White; parents, Bill and Ina Sheckles White.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Phillips White; daughters, Melody Compton, Darlene White, Kim Taylor, Renee Lawson, Tonya Williamson; sons, Bryan Hicks, Jeremy White.
A celebration of life was held Wednesday April 24, at Cross-Smith Chapel
Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 25, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 13, 2019
