He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Roy and Cecil Lough; great-granddaughter Hadley Cooper.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Roberts) Lough; brother, Walter Lough and wife Joyce of Dayton, Ohio; children, Daniel Lough and Melinda Lough of LaFollette and David Lough of Jamestown; step-children, Michelle Martin and husband Scott of Rocky Top and Chris Cooper and wife Christy of Caryville; grandchildren, Harley and Davidson Kitts of LaFollette, Jazmine Whaley Clapp and husband Josh of Kentucky, Charity Whaley of Cookeville, Cheyenne Allen and husband Tyler of Oneida, Zach Cooper and wife Sara of Jacksboro, Eric Cooper and wife Hannah of Jacksboro, Gracie Cooper of Caryville and Jerrett Pierce of Jacksboro; great-grandchildren, Evie Allen, Bentley Cooper, Coltonn Cooper, and Ivy Pierce; and loving dog Jake.

Graveside Service and Interment was Sunday, May 3 at Oak Grove Cemetery with tthe Bro. Scott Martin officiating and Military Honors given by Campbell County Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be given at

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 7, 2020

