Roy S. Lough, age 72, of Rocky Top, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on April 29. He was a member of Faithway Assembly of God and a US Army veteran. Roy enjoyed painting, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He tremendously enjoyed being with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Roy and Cecil Lough; great-granddaughter Hadley Cooper.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Roberts) Lough; brother, Walter Lough and wife Joyce of Dayton, Ohio; children, Daniel Lough and Melinda Lough of LaFollette and David Lough of Jamestown; step-children, Michelle Martin and husband Scott of Rocky Top and Chris Cooper and wife Christy of Caryville; grandchildren, Harley and Davidson Kitts of LaFollette, Jazmine Whaley Clapp and husband Josh of Kentucky, Charity Whaley of Cookeville, Cheyenne Allen and husband Tyler of Oneida, Zach Cooper and wife Sara of Jacksboro, Eric Cooper and wife Hannah of Jacksboro, Gracie Cooper of Caryville and Jerrett Pierce of Jacksboro; great-grandchildren, Evie Allen, Bentley Cooper, Coltonn Cooper, and Ivy Pierce; and loving dog Jake.
Graveside Service and Interment was Sunday, May 3 at Oak Grove Cemetery with tthe Bro. Scott Martin officiating and Military Honors given by Campbell County Honor Guard.
LaFollette Press
May 7, 2020
