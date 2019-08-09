Ruby Blankenship, age 80, of the Little Elk Community of Pioneer, died on Thursday, June 27, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was born on March 16, 1939 to the late Horace Jeffers and Susan (Rains) Jeffers in the Capuchin Community of Campbell County.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Blankenship; daughter, Sharon Hamblin.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Blankenship, Danny

The family received friends on Sunday afternoon, June 30, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral services followed on Sunday, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Lambdin officiating.

Burial followed at the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 4, 2019

