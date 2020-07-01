Ruby Mae Turner Hill White, age 95, of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, June 29. She was a member of Davis Chapel Community Baptist Church. Ruby worked as a Seamstress at various local manufacturing facilities, was a former store clerk with Boston's Department Store in LaFollette, and worked at Goins Restaurant during breakfast hours for many years.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Hugh Hill and Ulyss White; parents, Lonnie and Lona Spangler Turner; sister, Ruth Kitchen; brother, Harold, Harrison, Charles, and Gene Turner.
She is survived by her care providers, son and daughter-in-law, Sanford and Debbie Hill; daughter and son-in-law, Katheryn and Eddie Angel; grandchildren, Johnny and Shannon Angel, Garrett Hill, Gentry and Ali Hill; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Dempsey, Emery, and Levi Hill; sisters, Dorothy McCreary and Necie Martin; sisters-in-law, Lana Turner, Jean Patty, Bonnie Cooper, Emma West, and Aileen Queener; and a host of several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the staff and nurses of Amedisys Hospice for their care and concern.
Funeral Services Wednesday at Davis Chapel Community Baptist Church with Ruby's son, the Rev. Sanford Hill, her Grandsons the Rev. Johnny Angel and the Rev. Gentry Hill, and her Pastor, Bro. Greg Miller officiating. Interment to follow at Sunrise Cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday before funeral services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Davis Chapel Community Baptist Church, 200 Angel Lane, LaFollette, TN 37766 or Sunrise Cemetery, 183 Eastwood Dr., LaFollette, TN 37766. Online condolences for Mrs. Ruby may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.