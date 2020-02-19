Ruby Virginia Childress

Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fincastle United Methodist Church
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Fincastle United Methodist Church
Obituary
Ruby Virginia Childress, of Ooltewah, died on Friday, Feb. 14.
Born Dec. 9, 1930 to Otey Taylor Claiborne, Sr. and Dicie McCarty Claiborne.
She was a member of Fincastle Untied Methodist Church.
She married Clarence Hoover Childress on Aug. 13, 1960.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Bill Childress and Dr. Greg Childress; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends from noon to 3 p,.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at Fincastle Untied Methodist Church with service to follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating. Interment immediately following in Fincastle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fincastle United Methodist Church, or to the Craig-Childress Library at Valley View Elementary School.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 20, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 20, 2020
