Ruby Virginia Childress, of Ooltewah, died on Friday, Feb. 14.Born Dec. 9, 1930 to Otey Taylor Claiborne, Sr. and Dicie McCarty Claiborne.She was a member of Fincastle Untied Methodist Church.She married Clarence Hoover Childress on Aug. 13, 1960.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband.She is survived by her sons, Dr. Bill Childress and Dr. Greg Childress; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.Family will receive friends from noon to 3 p,.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at Fincastle Untied Methodist Church with service to follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating. Interment immediately following in Fincastle Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fincastle United Methodist Church, or to the Craig-Childress Library at Valley View Elementary School.Cross- Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressFebruary 20, 2020