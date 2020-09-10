Russell Brian Evans, age 24, of Jacksboro, entered into eternal rest Monday, Sept. 7.
Brian loved his children and family.
He loved hunting, mudding and spending time in the mountains.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jacksboro.
He is survived by his son, Charlie Brian Evans; daughter, Rosalynn Skye Evans; parents, Charles Dean and Kathy Evans, Libby Evans and Russell Mills; sister, Brianna Mills; brothers, Dylan Mills, Dean Evans, Michael and wife Brandy, Jonathan Evans and wife Stacie; special cousin, Tyler Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Foust officiating.
A private interment will be held.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 10, 2020