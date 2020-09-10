1/1
Russell Brian Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Brian Evans, age 24, of Jacksboro, entered into eternal rest Monday, Sept. 7.
Brian loved his children and family.
He loved hunting, mudding and spending time in the mountains.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jacksboro.
He is survived by his son, Charlie Brian Evans; daughter, Rosalynn Skye Evans; parents, Charles Dean and Kathy Evans, Libby Evans and Russell Mills; sister, Brianna Mills; brothers, Dylan Mills, Dean Evans, Michael and wife Brandy, Jonathan Evans and wife Stacie; special cousin, Tyler Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Foust officiating.
A private interment will be held.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved