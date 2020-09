Russell Brian Evans, age 24, of Jacksboro, entered into eternal rest Monday, Sept. 7.Brian loved his children and family.He loved hunting, mudding and spending time in the mountains.He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jacksboro.He is survived by his son, Charlie Brian Evans; daughter, Rosalynn Skye Evans; parents, Charles Dean and Kathy Evans, Libby Evans and Russell Mills; sister, Brianna Mills; brothers, Dylan Mills, Dean Evans, Michael and wife Brandy, Jonathan Evans and wife Stacie; special cousin, Tyler Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn his passing.Family received friends Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.Service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Foust officiating.A private interment will be held.Online condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressSeptember 10, 2020