Ruth Elizabeth Claiborne, age 90, of Speedwell, died on Sunday, Nov. 1.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Claiborne; parents, Dan and Bess Bullard Bean.

She is survived by her daughters; Pat Ray, Susie Bailey, Tammy Hoskins; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family and friends will meet at 10 a.m., Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Beeler Cemetery in Speedwell for an 11 a.m., graveside service and interment with the Rev. Eddie Hoskins officiating.

Memorials can be made to Community Baptist Church, 120 Ray Lane Speedwell, TN 37870 or Shiloh United Methodist Church PO Box 159 Piedmont, SC 29673.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store