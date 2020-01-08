Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth (Meredith) Sharp. View Sign Service Information Harp Funeral Home 572 South Main Street Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6364 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Meredith Sharp, age 91, of Newcomb, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5 at her home. She was born Oct. 8, 1928 in Stinking Creek. She was a member of the Newcomb Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. Ruth was a retired school teacher with the Campbell County School System. She was involved in many different clubs and community organizations.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Sharp; parents, Sterling and Mary Meredith; brothers, Ottis Meredith and wife Elsie, Sterling Meredith, Jr., Daniel Boone Meredith; sisters, Marie Broyles and husband Curtis, Viola Meredith, Kathleen Morgan and husband Clyde.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Sharp and wife Debbie; daughters, Jane Sharp Morrow and Cathy Sharp Kyker and late husband Harry; grandchildren, Brad Sharp and wife Erica, Josh Sharp and wife Mallory, Christie McFarland and husband Brett, Kevin Morrow, Jeremy Morrow and wife Amanda, Chris Walden and Jake Walden; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Carter, Landon, Emory, Sloan, Patton, Landry, and Lincoln; brothers, Jennings Meredith and wife Phyllis, JT Meredith and wife Norma, RL Meredith and wife Ollis;

sister-in-law, Mary Meredith and Geneva Meredith; special friends and caregivers, Mac Lamb, Janey Donley, Retha Huddleston, Alice Sowders, Freda Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Newcomb Baptist Church. Funeral followed with the Rev. Lee Ray and the Rev. Doug Clem officiating. Burial was Wednesday, Jan. 8 in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 9, 2020

Ruth Meredith Sharp, age 91, of Newcomb, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5 at her home. She was born Oct. 8, 1928 in Stinking Creek. She was a member of the Newcomb Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. Ruth was a retired school teacher with the Campbell County School System. She was involved in many different clubs and community organizations.She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Sharp; parents, Sterling and Mary Meredith; brothers, Ottis Meredith and wife Elsie, Sterling Meredith, Jr., Daniel Boone Meredith; sisters, Marie Broyles and husband Curtis, Viola Meredith, Kathleen Morgan and husband Clyde.She is survived by her son, Jerry Sharp and wife Debbie; daughters, Jane Sharp Morrow and Cathy Sharp Kyker and late husband Harry; grandchildren, Brad Sharp and wife Erica, Josh Sharp and wife Mallory, Christie McFarland and husband Brett, Kevin Morrow, Jeremy Morrow and wife Amanda, Chris Walden and Jake Walden; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Carter, Landon, Emory, Sloan, Patton, Landry, and Lincoln; brothers, Jennings Meredith and wife Phyllis, JT Meredith and wife Norma, RL Meredith and wife Ollis;sister-in-law, Mary Meredith and Geneva Meredith; special friends and caregivers, Mac Lamb, Janey Donley, Retha Huddleston, Alice Sowders, Freda Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family to mourn her passing.The family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Newcomb Baptist Church. Funeral followed with the Rev. Lee Ray and the Rev. Doug Clem officiating. Burial was Wednesday, Jan. 8 in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJanuary 9, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close