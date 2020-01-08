Ruthie Hester Hurst, age 79, of Speedwell, born on May 28, 1940 died on Monday, Jan. 6. She was a member of Speedwell Freewill Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Freeman and Milda Capps Pierce.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years the Rev. Jim Hurst; sons, James Hurst and Randy Hurst; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Speedwell Freewill Baptist Church.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan, 9 at Speedwell Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremiah Bean and the Rev. Lonnie Lyke officiating with the interment to follow at Greasy Hollow Cemetery.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 9, 2020

