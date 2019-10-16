Sabrina Annette "Beanie" Smith (1972 - 2019)
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Sabrina "Beanie" Annette Smith, age 47, of Caryville, born September 19, 1972, passed away Oct. 12.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Donald Ray Harmon; nephew, Donald Mackenzie Smith; grandfather, Denvin Eslie Miller; grandmother, Bobbie Smith and infant son.
She is survived by her son, Brandon Ray Smith and wife Becky; grandchildren, Oakley, Parker, Milo and Jenna; mother, Belinda Karen Lawson and husband, Warren; sisters, Deanna Morris and Ralph, Misty Brooks and Jeff, Lynn Nelson and Richard, Janice Adkins and Aaron, Angel Donaldson and Joshua, Fawn Smith and Cheyonia Smith; brother, Austin Smith; nephews, David, Jordan, Junior, Dylan, Dakota, James, Taylor, Noah, Hayden, Braxton, Hunter, Tony, Wyatt, Emmitt and Tony III; nieces, Raven, McKayla, Bella, Melinda, Azzlynn, Zaelyn, Stephanie and Harlynn; brothers-in-laws, Tony Oaks, Allen Brooks, and David Lawson; father, Kermit (Pete) Wayne Smith and Tessa; a special friend, Cindy Hayes; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to mourn her passing.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 17, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 17, 2019
