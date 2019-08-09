Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Eugene Douglas. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette 509 East Central Ave. Lafollette , TN 37766 (423)-562-2424 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Eugene Douglas, age 97, of Jacksboro went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6. He was saved at the age of 26 and he and his wife, Bonnie were baptized together into the Walnut Grove Baptist Church in November 1947. He was ordained at Walnut Grove Baptist Church on July 23, 1949. Rev. Douglas started 3 churches, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, Grace Baptist Church in Norwood, Ohio, and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Batavia, Ohio. Rev. Douglas' first church he pastored was Sandy Baptist Church in Sandy, Florida. He also pastored Northside Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, Elk Fork Baptist Church in Elk Valley, and Morley Baptist Church in Morley. He had a weekly broadcast on WLAF called the Bread of Life on Thursday evenings and on Friday evenings helped his daughter, Nina Carolina, with her broadcast, the Wall of Prayer. During his almost 70 years of faithful service to the Lord he was able to witness and lead hundreds to the Lord, including his children. He was a WWII Navy Veteran.

He is preceded in death by his Loving wife, Bonnie Crutchfield Douglas; great grandchild, Baby Jackson; parents, Foster Douglas and Lucy Faulkner Douglas; grandparents, Rev. Samuel Douglas and Cyntha Holt Douglas, and Rev. John Faulkner and Martha Douglas Faulkner; brothers, James Edward, Ervin, Winfred and Benny Douglas; several Aunts and Uncles.

He is survived by his daughter, Nona Jackson and husband, Rev. Woody Jackson and Daughter, Nina Douglas; grandchildren, Rev. Philip Jackson and wife, Nicole, Stephen Jackson and wife, Jennifer, and Natalie Jackson Holland and husband, Rev. Matthew Holland; great grandchildren, Sophia, Julia, and Joshua Jackson and Kingston Holland; brothers, Clifford Douglas, Harvey Lee Douglas and wife, Jan, and Carl Douglas and wife, Bonnie. Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family received friends Tuesday, July 9, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services followed Wednesday, July 10 at Big Creek Gap Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Braden, the Rev. Woody Jackson and the Rev. Philip Jackson officiating.

Interment followed at Campbell Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers, Steven Jackson, Matthew Holland, Cotton Faulkner, Arnold Ivey, Dennis Turner, Larry Mozingo, Donnie Campbell, Harrison Campbell, and Rev. Alvis Richardson.

