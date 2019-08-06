Samuel Pierce Grizzell Jr.

Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN
37762
(423)-784-6364
Samuel Pierce Grizzell, Jr., age 33, of Caryville, passed away Tuesday, April 02, at his home. He was born December 15, 1985 in Brookville, Florida. He worked as a Linguistic for a Government agency and assisted on over a 180 arrest on the war against Terror.
Samuel is preceded in death by his, grandfather, Pete Grizzell;
He is survived by his, father, Samuel Pierce Grizzell Sr.; mother, Tara Eddings Grizzell; sister, Brittney Wolfe; grandmother, Jewell Bell Grizzell; nephew, Rylan Eddings; A host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & family to mourn his passing.
Memorial Visitation was Friday, April 05, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was held at Peabody Cemetery. His wishes were to be cremated.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press.
April 11, 2019.
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 7, 2019
