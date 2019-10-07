Sandra Stokes Allen, age 77, of Jellico, joined her beloved husband Charles in Heaven on Saturday, Sept. 28. She was born August 31, 1942 in Jellico.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Allen; father, Alfred Stokes; mother, Dessie Murray Stokes; brother, Stanley Stokes; sister, Sylvia Davis.
She is survived by her sons, Charles William Allen and Jennifer Cox, Dr. David Allen and wife Nicole, Steven Allen and wife Kris; grandchildren. Toby, Zachary, Nathan, Ari, Joshua and Jessica Allen; nieces and nephews, Darrin Day, Sheryl George, Denisa Goins, Teresa Werling; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral to follow at the Funeral Home with the Bro. Steven Allen officiating.
Burial was Wednesday, Oct. 2 in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the March of Dimes.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
October 3, 2019
