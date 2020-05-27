Sandra Hinkle, age 48, of Duff, died on Tuesday, May 19. She was of the Church of God Faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Marie Hinkle.
She is survived by her son, Corey Hinkle; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services and interment were Friday at Powell Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
