Sandra Kaye (Carroll) Lindsay
Sandra Kaye Carroll Lindsay, began her journey to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 9. 
She was a member of Grantsboro Baptist Church. 
She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Geneva Carroll; brothers, Roger Dale Carroll, Mark "Ronnie" Carroll and Lonnie "Jim" Carroll.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Mitchell Lindsay; daughter, Tonya Wells; grandchildren, Brianna White and Kayla Katsiros; brother, Jerry Carroll; sister, Judy Minton; special caretaker and friends, Glenna Polson, Shelba Benge, Serene Taylor, Donna Davis, Bob Andrews and many others; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.   
Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 11 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Kitts and the Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.
Family and friends met Saturday at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Grantsboro Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
The family received friends Friday before funeral services.
Online condolences for Sandra may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. 
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
