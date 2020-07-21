Sandra Lynn Lawson, age 55, of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday,
July 14. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, feeding, and
taking care of everyone she knew. Sandra loved her family very much and was a friend to everyone she met.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Ralph Epperson; mother, Virginia "Jenny" (Miller) Lay; stepfather, Estle Odeva Lay; daughter, Tonya Lawson.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Lawson of Jacksboro; brothers, Jimmy Epperson of Jacksboro, Roger Epperson of Atlanta, Georgia, Jeff Epperson and wife Jenny of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Kadin Wayne Lawson and Robert Keegan Lawson; and several nieces,
nephews, relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was Thursday, July 16, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with Hobert McCreary officiating.
Friends and family met Friday, July 17 at Willoughby Cemetery for interment.
In lieu of flowers, pleased make a charity donation of your choice "In memory of
Sandra Lawson."
Sandra's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 23, 2020