Sandra Lynn Wesley, age 73, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Feb. 13.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Wesley, Sr.; parents, Vesta Kelly and Mandy (Lloyd) Chambers.
She is survived by her son, Sherman Wesley, Jr.; daughter, Rebecca Ramsey; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
There are no services planned for Sandra at is time.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 20, 2020
