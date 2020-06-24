Sandra Paul Ivey, age 68, of LaFollette, passed away Wednesday June 17. She was a lifelong member of Glade Springs Baptist Church and was a member of the Glade Springs Singers. She was a former Teachers Assistant at West LaFollette Elementary School and LaFollette Elementary School. She is preceded in death by his parents, George Paul and Myrtle Marie Marcum Paul; sister, Nannie Lee Fisher; brother, Jimmy Paul; father-in-law, James Ivey.

She is survived by his husband of 47 years,

Mac Arthur Ivey; son, Mark Ivey and wife, Sarah; sisters, Nancy Peebles, Mable Violet, Juanita Smith and husband Lloyd, Anna Lou Oglesby, and Geraline Smith; brothers, George Earl Paul, Roger Wallace "Wally" Paul and wife, Thelma, and Lawrence Paul and wife, Anna; mother-in-law, Clara Mae Ivey; brother-in-law, Harold Ivey and wife, Diane Ivey; and a host of several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral Services were Friday, June 19, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Stanley and the Rev. Tim Dupuy officiating. The family received friends Friday before funeral services. Family and friends met Saturday, June 20, at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Glade Springs Cemetery for graveside services and interment.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 25, 2020



