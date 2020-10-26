1/1
Sanford Hicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sanford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanford Hicks, age 87, of Newcomb, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico.
Sanford is preceded in death by his parents, Cas and Maggie Hicks; sisters, Zelphia Hicks, Clara Bell Lay, Bessie Perry, Lola Lay, and Viola McGhee Stevens; brothers, Clayton Hicks, General "Fotch" Hicks, Ed Hicks and Caney Hicks.
He is survived by special nieces, Linda Muse and Lois Perkins, and a host of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews along with friends that are like family.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday Oct. 16, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico.
The funeral service was on Saturday Oct. 16, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico with the Rev. Francis Dople Jr. and the Rev. David Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge.
Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Llewellyn Funeral Home
750 S Main St
Jellico, TN 37762
(423) 784-6386
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved