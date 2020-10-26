Sanford Hicks, age 87, of Newcomb, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico.

Sanford is preceded in death by his parents, Cas and Maggie Hicks; sisters, Zelphia Hicks, Clara Bell Lay, Bessie Perry, Lola Lay, and Viola McGhee Stevens; brothers, Clayton Hicks, General "Fotch" Hicks, Ed Hicks and Caney Hicks.

He is survived by special nieces, Linda Muse and Lois Perkins, and a host of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews along with friends that are like family.

The family received friends for visitation on Friday Oct. 16, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico.

The funeral service was on Saturday Oct. 16, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico with the Rev. Francis Dople Jr. and the Rev. David Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge.

Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 22, 2020



