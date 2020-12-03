1/1
Sara Ruth (Moffett) Hudson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Ruth Moffett Hudson, age 91, of Lenoir City, born Sept. 3, 1929, left this Earth to meet her Lord and Savior on Nov. 27.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Claude Earl Hudson; parents, Monroe and Ruby Moffett; brothers, Edd and Glenn Moffett.
She is survived by her son, Mark Hudson of Lenoir City; daughters and sons-in-law, Janel (Fred) Hawthorne of Charlottesville, VA, Libby (Tim) Lennex of Loudon, Lorri (Gary) Williams of Jacksboro; brothers, Taft (Maxine) Moffett of Spring City, Kenneth (Linda) Moffett of Cleveland, Boyd Moffett of Spring City; sisters: Lorene Porter of Spring City, Imogene (Ken) Pendleton of Cleveland, Addie (Paul) Tallent of Spring City; sisters-in-law, Sue Moffett of Spring City, Sandra (John) Shelton of Apollo Beach, FL, Sally Hudson of Knoxville; brother-in-law, Wayne (Reba) Hudson of Macon, GA; grandchildren, Jeremy (Linda) Hawthorne, Seth (Maggie) Hawthorne, Sara (Michael) Brown, John (Sarah) Tilley, Douglas (Ashley) Tilley, Shaina (Eric) Tilley Armes, Brittany (Dustin) Baker, Alex Lennex, Josh (Jennifer) Arden, Candida (James) Hayes, Clay Williams and Cole Williams; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins to mourn her passing.
Sara was born in Campbell County and grew up in the Wolf Creek community in Spring City; attended college at Carson-Newman; and married Earl on June 22, 1951.
They lived in Maryville, Knoxville, Bristol and Lenoir City.
Sara was a wonderful Christian mother, always setting an example to try to do your best in everything.
She made home happy.
She also worked at Eatons Elementary, retiring in 1995 after 20 years.
Sara was a member of Oral Baptist Church where she served as WMU director, choir member, (she loved to sing), and helped wherever she was needed.
She was a prolific writer of poems and stories about childhood and occasions that made the people in them feel special and loved.
She was a great cook and her hospitality was well known.
Sara lived this last year at LaFollette Health and Rehabilitation, and the family greatly appreciates the care they have given.
Not enough can be said about Sara; we have suffered a great loss, and Heaven has gained a star.
Friends may call at their convenience on Sunday and Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City.
Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by Tuesday and proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Corey Miller officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
LaFollette Press
December 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Calling hours
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral
01:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 2, 2020
What a wonderful Christian Lady, always encouraging and positive.May our loving , Savior Jesus bring her loved ones peace and understanding.
Jim and Geri Bell
Jim bell
Friend
November 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of the Hudson family loss. Heaven has gained a sweet soul.
Richey Hudson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved