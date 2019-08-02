Sarah Lynn Goins, age 29, of LaFollette, died Wednesday, July 17.
She is preceded in death by her father, David C. Goins.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Wilson; daughter, Kissta Fayth Wilson; son, Trevor Wayne Wilson; mother, Brenda Gail Goins.
No services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross-Smith Funeral Home to offset
funeral expenses.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019