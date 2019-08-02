Sarah Lynn Goins

Sarah Lynn Goins, age 29, of LaFollette, died Wednesday, July 17.
She is preceded in death by her father, David C. Goins.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Wilson; daughter, Kissta Fayth Wilson; son, Trevor Wayne Wilson; mother, Brenda Gail Goins.
No services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross-Smith Funeral Home to offset
funeral expenses.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 25, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019
