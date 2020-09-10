Scott Brady Gibson, age 67, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Dean Chadwell Gibson.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie Richardson Gibson; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Saturday at High Knob Baptist Church.

Service followed at High Knob Baptist Church with the Rev. DeWayne Byrd officiating, then proceeded to Gross Cemetery in the Pinecrest Community for interment.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 10, 2020

