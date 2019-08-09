Sharon Elizabeth Wilson, age 39, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, June 12.
She was a member of Ivy Dell Holliness Church.
She is preceded in death by her father, Junior Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter, Brianna Sweat; son, Dolton Sweat; mother, Anna Wilson; several nieces and nephews and other relatives who mourn her passing.
Family received friends Saturday, June 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral services followed with the Rev. Junior Dilbeck officiating. The interment followed to Peabody Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 20, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019