Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Lynn (Walden) Giles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila Lynn Walden (Giles), departed this world Dec. 13 at her home in the arms of her beloved sisters Della Walden Booher, Tammy Walden Hoskins, her oldest and closest friend Hulana Marlow, and her husband Lance Giles.

Sheila was born Aug. 27, 1962 in Campbell County, and lived here her entire life among countless friends and loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Alexander Lance Giles of Atlanta, Georgia; mother, Mary Walden; step-mother and friend, Teresa Russell; parents in-laws, Larry and Mary Giles and Cherokee Rose Wolfe of Georgia; sisters, Tammy Walden Hoskins and Della Walden Booher; niece, Shawna Walden; brothers, Michael Walden and Billy Wayne Henley; brother-in-law, Danny Hoskins; Of special mention beloved cousin, Joshua Comer; Rita Carroll longtime family friend who she loved greatly, and a multitude of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sheila loved her Aunt Ann and Uncle "Brother Jim" who she left her special baby "Hanna", an Alaskan Husky to care for.

She was incredibly devoted to her mother Mary Walden and would never venture too far from Tennessee-her mother was "her world." Sheila and her mother could accomplish anything together-and they spent many days cooking together, going to yard sales, decorating, and if one needed the other-they were always right there for each other regardless of any situation.

She is preceded in death by her brother, James "Bo" Walden of Atlanta, Georgia; father, Jim Walden; grandparents on the paternal and maternal sides of her family.

Special Friends of mention are Hulana Marlow, Linda Gail Williamston (Granny), Janie Osborne, Lisa Perkins, LPN-all of who helped care for her in her declining weeks, Marson Milton (who she considered "Her Son"), Jack McCravey for a lifetime of being one another's friend, "Wingman" and for always "having her back." Craig Barnes of Atlanta, Ga. for his love and support throughout the years, the chocolate covered strawberries they could fight over, and for making her laugh when times were tough. Thomas Wurst of Atlanta, Ga. for the music, fun, memories, and for being her confidante at different times. David Willoughby, lifetime friend and partner in crime for crazy, fun times. The White sisters, Sharon, Sheila, and Sherry who were lifelong friends and comrades in many adventures, her buddy "The Hat Cat", and so many more to mention.

Steve Elchlepp in their younger years for many wonderful times and a special love they always shared for one another.

Sheila considered many friends her family as well and loved each one as a brother and sister. She was the shoulder to lean on and the first to speak up for people she was loyal to. If she did not like a person they knew that too-but that could change on a moments notice as well. She had a great sense of humor, could make a person laugh so hard they could cry. She would laugh with her girlfriends, cry with them, hang out and hold her own with any guy that liked to race, detail cars, or go four wheeling. She could be dressed in a beautiful designer dress and look like a super model one day and be on a ladder painting the ceiling the next day. She loved to cook REAL southern food and could create a meal like your grandmother came back from Heaven to visit the kitchen.

Sheila's education was local and as she grew up she delved into many types of occupations. Sheila was a well -known organizer, she cleaned commercially, managed, and was an incredible caregiver to the elderly. Sheila loved helping people and she was the primary caregiver to her brother Bo, in Atlanta, and cared for him in a manner that 10 nurses working day and night could not have provided. Her sisters and family have missed Bo greatly but take comfort knowing that Sheila and Bo have now rejoined in Heaven.

She loved the lake, the Florida Keys, riding on pontoon boats, picnics, camping and anyone who knew her long knew she was well known throughout the county driving her Yellow Sahara Jeep . Sheila always loved being around people and was never shy about making new friends. She appreciated fine things but was never defined or impressed if a person was rich or poor-she just saw the person inside. She was a sharp pool player and had an eye for about anything she set her mind to do. She was an incredible decorator-she could take a pile of cardboard and wood and create a masterpiece. Cleaning was her trademark-Sheila could detail with bleach and hot water in way no one else could. If she didn't smell bleach-it wasn't clean enough!

Sheila was diagnosed with advanced cancer in 2011. It was so far advanced that the top medical centers in Atlanta provided no options. Yet, with research and effort, a research study was found at UT Knoxville OB/GYN Oncology center, and with the outstanding care and artistry of Dr. Kristopher Kimball at UT Medical Center, Sheila not only survived, she thrived for almost 9 years. She would say "Im not going anywhere and I'm not going to stop living." Sheila received excellent care from the UT Knoxville Medical center nurses and eventually was cared for by the UT Medical Center Hospice Care team. The nurses, home health aides, and chaplain who came to her home were outstanding, talented, compassionate professionals.

She developed and even deeper faith in God, testified to many people who were ill or troubled, and remained a shoulder to lean on until the last hours of her life. Her final words to most of us were "Take Care of My Mother."

Sheila was greatly comforted in her final days by Preacher Doris Cook, who would come to visit her at home, pray with her, and brought her great peace. Pastor Billy Smith also made visits to the home and was an unending source of comfort.

She passed from this world knowing how beloved she was, and still is.

Cremation services were provided by Mynatt Funeral home in Knoxville, who cared for her and the family arrangements in professional and outstanding measure. Memorial services were held at Hope and Stand Church in Jacksboro, officiated by the Pastor Billy Smith. Eulogies and final thoughts were presented by Husband Lance Giles, Best Friend Hulana Marlow, and Preacher Doris Cook's testimony. Janie Osborne sang Amazing Grace and other songs of comfort for the congregation.

Sheila's remains will be kept alongside her brother Jim "Bo" Walden until a future date of interment at her grandmother's (Mommy's) gravesite.

A Celebration of Life will be organized for Sheila in the Spring of 2020 and all who knew and loved Sheila are welcome to join us. The Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Sheila left us all some wise thoughts she wanted to pass along the way in the last weeks of her life:

"Pick your battles wisely, let go of past pain and anger-because we create what we carry with us so seek to create the best, give the best, and expect the best. Don't get to the end of your life before you start seeing what is most important. Nothing is more important than each other-and I mean NOTHING.

Forgive each other and let go of grudges or bad feelings. Not worth it.

Stay away from the things, or people, that drag you down or make your life less than it should be. Give up things that hurt your body and Trust God will help you do that. I prayed for God to remove bad things and habits and He did it for me. Do not whine about your life-take control of it. Do not blame other people for your problems.

It is really up to you how you want to live and be remembered. Do not judge people, take the time to work on yourself-there is always more to learn and love-because in the end-YOU are responsible for everything in your life. When you accept responsibility for everything in your life, you take the power to change it for the better. Most of all, pray-and MEAN it. Help others, and expect nothing in return. Do what is right for the sake of it BEING the right thing to do.

"I LOVE ALL OF YOU, TAKE CARE OF MY MOTHER."

Her husband Lance Giles's final message for all who knew and loved Sheila are as follows:

"Sheila did not want any of us to grieve or spend time regretting lost time with her. She lived her life and expected others to live theirs. She had a huge heart, a natural compassion for people, and never passed up a person in need. Sheila was strong-willed and had no problems making a decision and sticking with it-easy or not. She loved hard, worked hard, and played hard. She had a quick temper-then a quick way to forgive. She believed in speaking her mind, and if you didn't agree that was OK too-you can agree to disagree-just HAVE an opinion. She respected strong resourceful women and men. She prided herself on "speaking her mind."

She loved to GIVE and it was as exciting to her to give something special to someone as it was to get something. Sheila was born a fighter-a natural defender of people, and someone who had a unique means of caring for others. She enjoyed a good fight more than just about anyone I have ever known-and she turned a diagnosis of advanced cancer into a chance to not only live but to live as fully as we all should in our daily lives. She never had children, but she was a Mother to care for those that needed her. She could nurture and she could cut to the heart of whatever she needed to do. Above all, she loved life and embraced life for better or for worse. Never defeated and never far from home and family. She was an example for all of us-to embrace our lives, to be grateful for the ones we love, and to not forget that our time in this world is short. She expressed "thank you for everything" to the people who loved and cared for her, especially in the final weeks of her life."

"It was an Honor to be your Husband Sheila, we will take good care of your Mother"

The Mynatt Funeral Home of Knoxville was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 2, 2020

Sheila Lynn Walden (Giles), departed this world Dec. 13 at her home in the arms of her beloved sisters Della Walden Booher, Tammy Walden Hoskins, her oldest and closest friend Hulana Marlow, and her husband Lance Giles.Sheila was born Aug. 27, 1962 in Campbell County, and lived here her entire life among countless friends and loved ones.She is survived by her husband, Dr. Alexander Lance Giles of Atlanta, Georgia; mother, Mary Walden; step-mother and friend, Teresa Russell; parents in-laws, Larry and Mary Giles and Cherokee Rose Wolfe of Georgia; sisters, Tammy Walden Hoskins and Della Walden Booher; niece, Shawna Walden; brothers, Michael Walden and Billy Wayne Henley; brother-in-law, Danny Hoskins; Of special mention beloved cousin, Joshua Comer; Rita Carroll longtime family friend who she loved greatly, and a multitude of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sheila loved her Aunt Ann and Uncle "Brother Jim" who she left her special baby "Hanna", an Alaskan Husky to care for.She was incredibly devoted to her mother Mary Walden and would never venture too far from Tennessee-her mother was "her world." Sheila and her mother could accomplish anything together-and they spent many days cooking together, going to yard sales, decorating, and if one needed the other-they were always right there for each other regardless of any situation.She is preceded in death by her brother, James "Bo" Walden of Atlanta, Georgia; father, Jim Walden; grandparents on the paternal and maternal sides of her family.Special Friends of mention are Hulana Marlow, Linda Gail Williamston (Granny), Janie Osborne, Lisa Perkins, LPN-all of who helped care for her in her declining weeks, Marson Milton (who she considered "Her Son"), Jack McCravey for a lifetime of being one another's friend, "Wingman" and for always "having her back." Craig Barnes of Atlanta, Ga. for his love and support throughout the years, the chocolate covered strawberries they could fight over, and for making her laugh when times were tough. Thomas Wurst of Atlanta, Ga. for the music, fun, memories, and for being her confidante at different times. David Willoughby, lifetime friend and partner in crime for crazy, fun times. The White sisters, Sharon, Sheila, and Sherry who were lifelong friends and comrades in many adventures, her buddy "The Hat Cat", and so many more to mention.Steve Elchlepp in their younger years for many wonderful times and a special love they always shared for one another.Sheila considered many friends her family as well and loved each one as a brother and sister. She was the shoulder to lean on and the first to speak up for people she was loyal to. If she did not like a person they knew that too-but that could change on a moments notice as well. She had a great sense of humor, could make a person laugh so hard they could cry. She would laugh with her girlfriends, cry with them, hang out and hold her own with any guy that liked to race, detail cars, or go four wheeling. She could be dressed in a beautiful designer dress and look like a super model one day and be on a ladder painting the ceiling the next day. She loved to cook REAL southern food and could create a meal like your grandmother came back from Heaven to visit the kitchen.Sheila's education was local and as she grew up she delved into many types of occupations. Sheila was a well -known organizer, she cleaned commercially, managed, and was an incredible caregiver to the elderly. Sheila loved helping people and she was the primary caregiver to her brother Bo, in Atlanta, and cared for him in a manner that 10 nurses working day and night could not have provided. Her sisters and family have missed Bo greatly but take comfort knowing that Sheila and Bo have now rejoined in Heaven.She loved the lake, the Florida Keys, riding on pontoon boats, picnics, camping and anyone who knew her long knew she was well known throughout the county driving her Yellow Sahara Jeep . Sheila always loved being around people and was never shy about making new friends. She appreciated fine things but was never defined or impressed if a person was rich or poor-she just saw the person inside. She was a sharp pool player and had an eye for about anything she set her mind to do. She was an incredible decorator-she could take a pile of cardboard and wood and create a masterpiece. Cleaning was her trademark-Sheila could detail with bleach and hot water in way no one else could. If she didn't smell bleach-it wasn't clean enough!Sheila was diagnosed with advanced cancer in 2011. It was so far advanced that the top medical centers in Atlanta provided no options. Yet, with research and effort, a research study was found at UT Knoxville OB/GYN Oncology center, and with the outstanding care and artistry of Dr. Kristopher Kimball at UT Medical Center, Sheila not only survived, she thrived for almost 9 years. She would say "Im not going anywhere and I'm not going to stop living." Sheila received excellent care from the UT Knoxville Medical center nurses and eventually was cared for by the UT Medical Center Hospice Care team. The nurses, home health aides, and chaplain who came to her home were outstanding, talented, compassionate professionals.She developed and even deeper faith in God, testified to many people who were ill or troubled, and remained a shoulder to lean on until the last hours of her life. Her final words to most of us were "Take Care of My Mother."Sheila was greatly comforted in her final days by Preacher Doris Cook, who would come to visit her at home, pray with her, and brought her great peace. Pastor Billy Smith also made visits to the home and was an unending source of comfort.She passed from this world knowing how beloved she was, and still is.Cremation services were provided by Mynatt Funeral home in Knoxville, who cared for her and the family arrangements in professional and outstanding measure. Memorial services were held at Hope and Stand Church in Jacksboro, officiated by the Pastor Billy Smith. Eulogies and final thoughts were presented by Husband Lance Giles, Best Friend Hulana Marlow, and Preacher Doris Cook's testimony. Janie Osborne sang Amazing Grace and other songs of comfort for the congregation.Sheila's remains will be kept alongside her brother Jim "Bo" Walden until a future date of interment at her grandmother's (Mommy's) gravesite.A Celebration of Life will be organized for Sheila in the Spring of 2020 and all who knew and loved Sheila are welcome to join us. The Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Sheila left us all some wise thoughts she wanted to pass along the way in the last weeks of her life:"Pick your battles wisely, let go of past pain and anger-because we create what we carry with us so seek to create the best, give the best, and expect the best. Don't get to the end of your life before you start seeing what is most important. Nothing is more important than each other-and I mean NOTHING.Forgive each other and let go of grudges or bad feelings. Not worth it.Stay away from the things, or people, that drag you down or make your life less than it should be. Give up things that hurt your body and Trust God will help you do that. I prayed for God to remove bad things and habits and He did it for me. Do not whine about your life-take control of it. Do not blame other people for your problems.It is really up to you how you want to live and be remembered. Do not judge people, take the time to work on yourself-there is always more to learn and love-because in the end-YOU are responsible for everything in your life. When you accept responsibility for everything in your life, you take the power to change it for the better. Most of all, pray-and MEAN it. Help others, and expect nothing in return. Do what is right for the sake of it BEING the right thing to do."I LOVE ALL OF YOU, TAKE CARE OF MY MOTHER."Her husband Lance Giles's final message for all who knew and loved Sheila are as follows:"Sheila did not want any of us to grieve or spend time regretting lost time with her. She lived her life and expected others to live theirs. She had a huge heart, a natural compassion for people, and never passed up a person in need. Sheila was strong-willed and had no problems making a decision and sticking with it-easy or not. She loved hard, worked hard, and played hard. She had a quick temper-then a quick way to forgive. She believed in speaking her mind, and if you didn't agree that was OK too-you can agree to disagree-just HAVE an opinion. She respected strong resourceful women and men. She prided herself on "speaking her mind."She loved to GIVE and it was as exciting to her to give something special to someone as it was to get something. Sheila was born a fighter-a natural defender of people, and someone who had a unique means of caring for others. She enjoyed a good fight more than just about anyone I have ever known-and she turned a diagnosis of advanced cancer into a chance to not only live but to live as fully as we all should in our daily lives. She never had children, but she was a Mother to care for those that needed her. She could nurture and she could cut to the heart of whatever she needed to do. Above all, she loved life and embraced life for better or for worse. Never defeated and never far from home and family. She was an example for all of us-to embrace our lives, to be grateful for the ones we love, and to not forget that our time in this world is short. She expressed "thank you for everything" to the people who loved and cared for her, especially in the final weeks of her life.""It was an Honor to be your Husband Sheila, we will take good care of your Mother"The Mynatt Funeral Home of Knoxville was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJanuary 2, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close