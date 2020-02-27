Sheila Suzanne Miller, age 53, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Feb. 23.
She was of the Christian Faith.
She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Brown, Tasha Nelson, and Jessica Sheldon;
mother, Linda Miller; father, Kenneth Miller; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Bakers Forge Cemetery for a 1:30 p.m. Graveside Service and Interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
