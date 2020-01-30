Shelby Jo Phillips Hoel, age 69, of Xenia, Ohio and formerly of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15 in Ohio. She was born June 2, 1950 in LaFollette. She was an artist and won first place in several art contest. Shelby also loved to read and enjoyed time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grand-daughter, Danielle Hoel; ex-husband, John Lincoln Hoel; father, Joe Mitt Phillips; mother, Billie Sweat Phillips; sister, Bridgette Maslow.

She is survived by her sons, Brandon Hoel and wife Teresa and Jason Hoel; grandchildren, Tawna, Austin, Brandon and Tyler Hoel; sister, Mona Howard; long time best friend, Evelyn Mayton; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was Wednesday, Jan. 22 in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with the Rev. Lonnie Lyke officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 30, 2020

