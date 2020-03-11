Shelia G. Casey, age 62, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, March 6.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Noel S. Stiner; parents, Cletus Wayne and Virginia Rose Lindsey Russell.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Casey; son, Bradley Stiner; daughters, Amy Casey and Michelle Casey; and a host of several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A service of remembrance was held on Wednesday, March 11 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Services and Interment will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Petersburg, Michigan on Friday, March 13 at 2 p.m. The family received friends Wednesday, March 11 before Services.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 12, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 12, 2020