Shelly (Caddell) Milton
Shelly Caddell Milton, age 46, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, July 30. A proud Gigi to Riley Blaine and Tucker Case and a dog lover to Badger, Oreo, Penelope, Otis, Buddy, Scooby, and Jax the cat. She was owner of Shelly's Spotless Cleaning Service. She was never without a smile and was a true people person.
She is preceded in death by her aunt, Patsy Turner.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Milton; daughter, Miranda Coffey and husband, Dustin; son, Marson Milton; grandsons, Riley Blaine Coffey and Tucker Case Coffey; parents, Clifford and Judy Longmire Caddell; sisters, Deanna Stanford and husband, Joseph, Vicki Williams and husband, Les, and Twin Sister, Sherry St. John and husband, Bryan; several special nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; special friends, Becky Carr Kirklin, Angie Poteet, Dean Sexton, and Shane and Lindy Sexton; and a host of several other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services Saturday, August 1, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Allen officiating. Family and friends met Sunday at Glade Springs Cemetery for graveside services and interment. The family received friends Saturday before funeral services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Campbell County Animal Shelter, 749 Towe String Road, Jacksboro, TN 37757 . Online condolences for Shelly may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 6, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
