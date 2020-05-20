Sherry Coker, age 60, of Hamilton, Ohio formerly of Corbin, Kentucky died on Friday, May 8, at her daughter's residence in Hamilton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Coker; parents, Harvey and Addie Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy Nason of London, Kentucky and Michael Nason of Corbin, Kentucky; daughter, Jessica Rosenbalm of Hamilton, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation was Friday, May 15 up to funeral hour. Funeral Service was Friday, May 15, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, with the Rev. Eddie Gunner officiating. Interment in the Douglas Cemetery at Woodridge.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 21, 2020

