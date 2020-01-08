Shirley A. Market, age 73, of Caryville, departed this life and acquired her angel wings on Saturday, Jan. 4, after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Mamaw "Quick" will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Lee Market, Sr.; parents, Estel and Mae (Chadwell) Jones; brothers, Charles Henry Jones, Larry Wayne Jones, Sr., and Lonnie Edward Jones; sisters, Millie Fuhur, Clara Jane Jones, Girl Jerri Steakley, Loralee Spradlin, and Edna Ell.
She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Lee Market, Jr., Bobby Joe Market, David Lynn Market, and Westley Scott Market, all of Caryville; daughters, Patricia Ann Perkins of LaFollette, and Linda Jones of Duff; brothers, Earl Jones and wife Nikki of Ohio, and Danny Ray Jones of Duff; sisters, Bobbi Sue Parker, Lois Faye Webb and husband James of Duff, Loretta Jones of Huntsville, Debra Price of Duff, Kimberly Roberts and husband Danny of Indiana; grandchildren, Amber, Brandy, Tarah, Heather, Alicia, Hailey, Hannah, and Shane; great-grandchildren, Ryker, and several other great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Lynn Ray and the Rev. Jerry Foust officiating.
Marin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
