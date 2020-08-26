Shirley Ann (Griffith) Bryant, age 73, of Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, died on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1946 to the late Roscoe Griffith and Stella (Noble) Griffith in South Lebanon, Ohio.

She was the granddaughter of the late Dan Griffith and Dora (Turner) Griffith and the late Price Noble and Arlena (Spencer) Noble.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny "Rusty" Bryant; daughter, Brenda Dianne Bryant; infant son, Johnny Ray Bryant.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Lynn Bryant; and numerous other nieces and nephews, and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral immediately followed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Carr and the Rev. Jeff Hurst officiating.

Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery at Sunny Hill in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.

