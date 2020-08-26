1/
Shirley Ann (Griffith) Bryant
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann (Griffith) Bryant, age 73, of Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, died on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1946 to the late Roscoe Griffith and Stella (Noble) Griffith in South Lebanon, Ohio. 
She was the granddaughter of the late Dan Griffith and Dora (Turner) Griffith and the late Price Noble and Arlena (Spencer) Noble.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny "Rusty" Bryant; daughter, Brenda Dianne Bryant; infant son, Johnny Ray Bryant.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Lynn Bryant; and numerous other nieces and nephews, and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.
The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. 
The funeral immediately followed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Carr and the Rev. Jeff Hurst officiating.
Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery at Sunny Hill in Whitley County, Kentucky.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
Cox and Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral
Cox and Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox and Son Funeral Home
418 5th St
Jellico, TN 37762
(423) 784-6010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved