1/1
Shirley Ann (King) Dzaidul
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann King Dzaidul, age 67, of Clairfield, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, at the LaFollette Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 27, 1952.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Floyd and Cledis Hopper King; brother, David King.
She is survived by her soulmate, Steven Dziadul; son, Jason Malicoat and Rebecca; daughter, Amy Malicoat and Tony;   grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas and Colton Malicoat, Sarah Ball; siblings, Wayne King, Alan King and Sue, Mike King and Farrah; Steve King and Monica, Chris King, Donna Hurst and Kenny; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Monday, Nov. 9, at the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church, and the funeral followed on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the church with the Rev. Kevin Turner officiating.
The burial followed in the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Harp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 12, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved