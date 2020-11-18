Shirley Ann King Dzaidul, age 67, of Clairfield, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, at the LaFollette Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 27, 1952.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Floyd and Cledis Hopper King; brother, David King.

She is survived by her soulmate, Steven Dziadul; son, Jason Malicoat and Rebecca; daughter, Amy Malicoat and Tony; grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas and Colton Malicoat, Sarah Ball; siblings, Wayne King, Alan King and Sue, Mike King and Farrah; Steve King and Monica, Chris King, Donna Hurst and Kenny; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Monday, Nov. 9, at the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church, and the funeral followed on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the church with the Rev. Kevin Turner officiating.

The burial followed in the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Harp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 12, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store