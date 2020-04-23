Shirley Ann Parrott, age 73, of Greensboro, Georgia formerly of White Oak, died on Friday, April, 17.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmore and Lucille Douglas Small.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Parrott; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside Service and interment was Monday, April 20 at Woodlawn Cemetery with the
Rev. H.R Douglas Officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 24, 2020