Shirley Anne Stanberry, age 84, of Powell, formerly of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
She was born on April 22, 1935.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Helen and Harvey Sharp.
She sang in the Church Street United Methodist Choir.
She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Memorial Service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Church Street Methodist Church in Knoxville.
Graveside services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette.
Memorial donations can be made to Church Street United Methodist Church.
900 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 27, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2020