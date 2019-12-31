Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Dean Woods. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Dean Woods, age 74, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Shirley was a lifelong member of Wooddale Church of Christ where she taught Bible studies and led others by her example in Christ.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Lola Woods; brother, William "Bill" Woods; and sisters, Betty Cooper and Wanda Mowell.

She is survived by her brother, John (Patricia) Woods; sisters, Deany Newcomb and Lola (Jim) Wilson; and her beloved pet, Rocky; a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. Family and friends went in procession to Caledonia Cemetery immediately following the funeral service for the interment.

Bridges Funeral Home of Knoxville was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 2, 2020

